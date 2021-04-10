Teen shot to death during argument outside of home; suspect on the run

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday afternoon during an argument outside of a home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. outside a home in the 9300 block of St Lo Road.

Police said there were several people in front of the home drinking and talking when an argument between the teen and the suspect. Police said sometime during the argument, the suspect fired several shots at the victim.

Police said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.