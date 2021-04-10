19-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The man was riding his bike northbound in the 4600 block of Red Bluff Road when, at some point, he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

He was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to locate any surveillance footage which might help them identify a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at (713) 477-1221.