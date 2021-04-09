Child shot, killed in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned an child was shot Friday morning in northwest Houston.
Houston Police Department’s Jodi Silva said the shooting happened around . in the 3100 block of Crestdale Drive near Kempwood.
The child was brought to a hospital in the 900 block of Gessner Road at 10:55 a.m. where the child was pronounced dead.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to the shooting of a child, reportedly at an apartment at 3130 Crestdale Dr near Kempwood in west Houston.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 9, 2021
No other info at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/rbOaVrbrya
This is a developing report and will be updated as we learn more.