Child shot, killed in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned an child was shot Friday morning in northwest Houston.

Houston Police Department’s Jodi Silva said the shooting happened around . in the 3100 block of Crestdale Drive near Kempwood.

The child was brought to a hospital in the 900 block of Gessner Road at 10:55 a.m. where the child was pronounced dead.

There’s no word yet on the child’s condition or more details on the shooting.

This is a developing report and will be updated as we learn more.

