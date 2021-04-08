Local News

Here’s what we know about K-solv, owner of the Channelview facility on fire

Mario Diaz
, Reporter

HOUSTON – A chemical distribution company K-solv is the owner of the large industrial building on fire Wednesday in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office.

The fire started around 4 p.m. during a dump transfer operation when one product is transferred into a small container, according to Mikie Sopczak, the director of environmental health, safety and security for K-Solv.

The fire marshal’s office also noted that some of the known chemicals on the site included Hydrochloric acid, acetone, ethanol, ethylene dichloride and other acids.

According to a TCEQ company history search, K-solv received a “satisfactory” rating in September 2020.

In 2013, a complaint was filed concerning air quality at the facility. A strong chemical order was reported in the area. The complaint was closed with no enforcement action.

Lastly, KPRC 2 Investigates found the company had another fire in Channelview nearly 14 years ago to the day. That fire included an explosion and the release of Xylene, according to the EPA.

