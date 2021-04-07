Local News

LIVE: Firefighters responding to large industrial fire in Channelview area

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
industrial fire
,
large fire

Channelview – Firefighters are responding to a large industrial fire at the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive in the Channelview area Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not clear what caused the fire but multiple units are responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: