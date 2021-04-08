Local News

4-year-old in critical condition after being found in swimming pool at Cypress home

CYPRESS – A 4-year-old girl is currently in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in a backyard pool Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a near-drowning in the 17400 block of Eastwood Circle around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the 4-year-old was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital in critical condition

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

