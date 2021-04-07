Local News

NRG Community Vaccination site to remain open for 4 more weeks, Hidalgo says

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli
, Digital News Editor

Vehicles line up at a vaccine clinic at NRG Park in Houston on Feb. 26, 2021. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – After receiving requests for an extension from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Sylvester Turner and other officials, FEMA and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have agreed to extend the duration of the vaccination site at NRG.

Hidalgo shared a tweet Tuesday saying the agencies had agreed to allow the site to remain active for four more weeks.

“Sylvester Turner and I asked, and they delivered,” Hidalgo said in the tweet. “Our NRG operation continues breaking records in delivering vaccines. Let’s keep a good thing going.”

Neither FEMA or the TDEM have issued statements on the extension.

