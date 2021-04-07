Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside of Washington Ave. nightclub, according to court document

Man arrested with loaded weapon outside of club

HOUSTON – A Houston-area man has been arrested and charged after officials allegedly found him outside of a club on Washington Avenue with an AR-15.

David Mena, 28, has been charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the court document, on Monday, April 5, Mena got into an altercation inside Heart’s nightclub on Washington Ave.

After the fight, Mena allegedly left the nightclub and said he was “going to get a gun and would return and shoot someone.”

Officials said Mena paid someone to take him home and then back to the club.

Police reportedly found Mena a block away from the club with a loaded AR-15.

Legal filings indicate Mena was currently out on bond for carrying a pistol in the same club. He currently has two outstanding felony bonds including for unlawfully carrying a weapon and robbery with bodily injury.

Mena is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.