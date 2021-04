Firefighters responding to a large industrial fire in the Channelview area Tuesday.

Firefighters are responding to a large industrial fire in the Channelview area Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the two-alarm fire started around 4 p.m.

Local residents are reported hearing loud noises and then seeing a huge plume of black smoke fill the air.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire but multiple units are responding.

Traffic in the area is also being impacted.

