VOICES OF HOUSTON: Houston area mom empowers other moms of children living with Autism

Pearland, TEXAS – For this week’s Voices of Houston, we are sharing the story of a mom who first created a Facebook group and a magazine for moms of children living with Autism.

Both have allowed so many parents to connect and to support each other, as well as, grow some new businesses.

Nicole Wilson is the founder of the Facebook group Autism Moms Are Beautiful and the editor-in-chief of AMAB Magazine.

She’s always wanted to create a safe, loving and fun place for moms whose children live with Autism.

“I remember the stress that I was going through because once you have a child that is diagnosed with Autism, you really don’t know what’s going on. You just think to yourself, this baby’s just different. I was like ‘Wow, I can’t possibly be the only one that’s going through this,’” said Wilson.

So, she started the Facebook page and families from all over began to share their stories, their struggles - the good and the funny.

“And then, all of a sudden, I started having moms from out of the country join and I started realizing, ‘Wow we need humor.’ So I would post the goofiest things and they would say, ‘Oh, my goodness. I needed that laugh,’” said Wilson.

She later founded the magazine AMAB, which showcases the work of other Autism moms in the community.

Wilson says one of the greatest things about her publication is helping other moms of children with Autism get their businesses up and running.

“I work with Autism moms to give them an avenue to promote their businesses at a really, really low rate, not the same rate as anyone else because I want them to know that, ‘Hey, I care. I understand,’” said Wilson.

She says her biggest message for anyone who ever encounters a family struggling with their child in public is - don’t stare.

Instead, you can ask if they need help and if they are okay.

“Just be sensitive and say ‘Hey, is there anything I can do to assist you?’ Or just keep walking,” says Wilson with a chuckle. That’s one of our big messages... Don’t make us feel like we’re a bad parent, we’re not. You just don’t understand what Autism is.”

For more on AMAB Magazine and how you can learn more about the group Autism Moms Are Beautiful click here:

Facebook Group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/autismmomsarebeautifulwithnicholewilson

Facebook Business Page

https://www.facebook.com/autismmomsarebeautiful

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/autism_moms_are_beautifu/

Website:

www.amabmagazine.com