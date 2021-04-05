Ask 2: How did the Addicks Reservoir get its name?

Water is released from the Addicks Reservoir in Houston on July 21, 2018.

Question: How did the Addicks Reservoir get its name?

Answer: According to Texas Escapes, The Addicks Reservoir got its name from the area which was formerly called Addicks, Texas before it was absorbed into the general population of Houston.

The name Addicks came from the town’s first postmaster, Henry Addicks.

