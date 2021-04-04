East Montgomery Co. firefighter killed off-duty after vehicle accident, department says

An East Montgomery County firefighter died while off-duty after a vehicle accident Saturday, the department announced.

Alex Chapa was a full-time firefighter and was assigned to Firehouse 154, B shift.

“There are few words to express the pain and sorrow our department is feeling with our sudden loss,” the department said. “Firefighter Chapa made such a great impression on all of us in such a short time! His smile would light up the world! His eagerness and love for the job would encourage even the most senior of firefighters.”

The department said their hearts and prayers are with Chapa’s family during this time.