Voodoo Doughnut opens second Houston location

Portland, Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnut recently opened its second Houston location in Montrose.

The new store, located at 1214 Westheimer Rd, opened on Wednesday, March 31.

The 3,100-square-foot Montrose location employs 70 workers and operates 24 hours a day.

“We are super excited to open our second Houston location in Montrose and have taken the opportunity to do a few things that make the shop really special,” Schultz said in a release. “From the one-of-a-kind doodle art mural to the New Orleans-inspired chandeliers and a special velvet painting created just for the neighborhood, you will see things not found in any other doughnut shop — it is a sight to see.”

Voodoo Doughnut serves raised yeast treats in flavors like maple bacon, guava colada and bubble gum.

Voodoo Doughnut opened its first Houston store at 3715 Washington Ave. in January 2020.

For additional information, visit voodoodoughnut.com.