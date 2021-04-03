Here’s how many states cheering for Texas teams in Final Four, according to Twitter

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates beating Houston 67-61 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HOUSTON – Who is America rooting for in the Final Four?

About half of the states are rooting for a Texas team, according to Twitter data complied by sportsbetting.ag.

Too bad, Baylor University and the University of Houston face each other in the Final Four on Saturday. One team will have to go home, while the other will advance to the championship game.

The geotagged Twitter data found 13 states are cheering for Baylor, while 10 states are going with Houston.

According to sportsbetting.ag, the data analyzed from last week, when the Final Four matchups were officially set, tracked official fan hashtags in each state. For example, Twitter conversations mentioning #SicEm and #TimeisNow, representing Baylor, and #ForTheCity and #GoCoogs, for Houston.

Ad

Over 140,000 tweets were tracked, according to sportsbetting.ag.

An analysis of Twitter data found that half of America is rooting for a Texas team in the Final Four. (KPRC)

A map based on the data illustrates that “rooting interest” is spread out across the U.S., with each of the Final Four teams receiving about the same support.

Here is the breakdown of national fan support: