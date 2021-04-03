GALLERY: Heartwarming photos of newborns dressed as bunnies for Easter

HOUSTON – This is the definition of cuteness overload.

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center is keeping the Easter weekend festive by dressing up the newborn babies. NICU nurses decked the babies in sweet cottontails with hand-knitted bunny ear caps and matching knitted bottoms.

These sweet tots are ready for their first visit from the Easter bunny. These photos are adorable and may even raise your “baby fever.”

There is even a set of triples and three pairs of twins in the mix, the hospital announced.