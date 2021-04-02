Mysterious death: Family demands answers after man found dead in SUV

HOUSTON – The missing man who was found dead inside the back of an SUV has been identified.

Harris County Medical Examiners identified 44-year-old Terrence Starling as the man who was found dead at an apartment complex on Dunvale near Westheimer.

Terrence’s family said he was a consultant who lived in the Garden Oaks area.

Terrence, the father of two, had been missing since Friday, March 19.

The family hired a private investigator who came across Starling’s SUV at 2929 Dunvale. The SUV was parked in a carport on the complex.

“He was very smart. He had a great sense of humor, a great family. We don’t know what happened and we’re trying to learn more,” Grover Starling said.

The Harris County Medical Examiner listed the cause and manner of Terrence’s death as pending as of Friday.

Ad

Houston Police Department Homicide detectives visited the family’s home Friday afternoon, but the department said there was no further information to release.