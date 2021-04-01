Man reported missing by family members found dead inside of vehicle in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man’s body has been found inside of a vehicle at an apartment complex in west Houston, Houston police confirmed.

On Wednesday, Houston police officers responded to reports of a suspicious body at 2900 Dunvale around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 30-year-old man was found by a private investigator who was hired by the man’s family.

“The investigator located the victim’s vehicle in this parking lot and called the police department. The police and fire department came out and found the adult male,” Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said.

Police said there were no initial signs of trauma, but due to certain circumstances, like the man’s body being located in the back seat of his SUV, they called homicide detectives and the medical examiner’s office.

“The fact that he’s missing for three days. We don’t know of any attachment to this apartment complex. The apartment complex is kind of random,” Crowson said.

Houston police said they’re investigating the incident.