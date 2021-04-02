77-year-old man with Dementia missing in SE Houston, HPD says

Derrick “Ruthland” Brown, 77, an elderly Black man with Dementia is missing in southeast Houston, according to HPD.

Derrick “Ruthland” Brown, 77, is described as 5-foot-six-inches and weighing 120 pounds, according to a press release. He wears glasses and has brown eyes and salt and pepper grey hair. His birthday is Sept. 27, 1943.

Brown was last seen leaving his home Wednesday on the 3000 block of Porter Street, per the release. He was walking on foot to the store. He has not returned home.

Officials said he was last seen wearing glasses, a burgundy shirt, a gray sweater, dark dress pants, and a baseball cap.

If you have seen or located Brown, please contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 713-731-5223.