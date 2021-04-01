Putting those cats to work: Houston SPCA announces program to help kitties who love the great outdoors

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA announced Thursday that it is opening a new avenue for cat adoptions with its program designed for cats that are best suited in an outdoor environment.

The Working Cat program aims to help felines that will thrive on a property with a structure such as a barn, manufacturing plant or warehouse.

The Houston SPCA said cat selected for the program will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have the most up-to-date vaccinations. Unlike the cats and kittens rescued by the Houston SPCA and placed into their adoption program, cats selected for the Working Cat Program will be independent in nature and very comfortable being away from people most of the time while they patrol a property.

Owners will be required to provide their newly-adopted cat with a safe place to live along with plenty of food, water and shelter as well as veterinary care. The Houston SPCA has chosen to waive the adoption fee for all working cats, but ask for a donation for the starter kits that include a crate, litter box, and other supplies to help acclimate new working cats and make them feel safe and at home.

To fill out an application or get additional information on the Houston SPCA Working Cat Program, please visit HoustonSPCA.org.