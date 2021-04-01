Houston woman accused of killing 6-year-old son with drugs

HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been arrested after investigators said she used drugs to kill her 6-year-old son last year.

Ashley Marks, 25, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jason Sanchez-Marks, who is listed as her son in his online obituary.

According to court documents, Marks is accused of giving Jason toxic amounts of chlorpheniramine, dextromethorphan, diphenhydramine, methamphetamine and cocaine on June 27, 2020, which caused his death.

Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine that is sold over the counter as ChlorTrimeton and Diabetic Tussin. Diphenhydramine is an allergy medicine that is sold over the counter as Benadryl, among other names. Dextromethorphan is a cough medicine that is sold over the counter as Delsym and Robitussin, among other names.

Marks was arrested Wednesday, according to court documents.

A mug shot of Marks was not yet available.

