Harris County man who authorities say admitted to having sex with dogs, killing them sentenced in unrelated stabbing case

HOUSTON – A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for stabbing a day laborer in a random act of violence, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

Arthur Kelvin Lovell, 34, was sentenced by state District Judge Mark Kent Ellis after a two-day bench trial.

Lovell was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident outside a convenience store in the 10200 block of West Belfort. The victim, seeing that Lovell appeared to be aiming for his heart, put up his arm to block the attack, which resulted in the victim sustaining a serious stab wound to the arm. The victim survived the attack.

“Violent criminals who indiscriminately attack strangers need to be off the streets and behind bars,” Ogg said. “No one should have to fear such violence from a gun, a knife or a fist while going about their day. That’s why public safety is our highest calling.”

WARNING: The remainder of this story contains graphic details.

Ad

After Lovell was convicted, prosecutors introduced evidence in the punishment phase that showed Lovell has a criminal history including assault, burglary and bestiality.

“He stabbed a puppy, and police went to his house to find him,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Bondurant. “He told police he finds strays or dogs of his friends and plays with them, eventually has sex with them, then kills them and keeps the skulls. He kept the skulls at the head of his bed.”

Bondurant is the chief of the Animal Cruelty Section and prosecuted the case.

Bestiality is currently a crime in Texas, but it was not illegal when Lovell told police about what he said he’d done, including showing cellphone photos of the dogs, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said they introduced the evidence to show a pattern of behavior.

The judge also heard evidence that Lovell assaulted several jailers during multiple stays in the Harris County Jail.

Ad

Because he was convicted of an assault with a deadly weapon, Lovell must serve at least half of the 45-year sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.