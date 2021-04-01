Ask 2: What’s going on with all the construction near Westpark Drive?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Zubin Engineer asked, “Hey just a quick traffic question, just wondering, why is the construction taking forever, especially over here on Westpark?”

Answer: I checked with Zubin and he’s talking about the intersection of Westpark Drive and W. Houston Center Boulevard--

According to city officials, crews are installing new sewer lines, reinforcing concrete pavement, and fixing curbs, which if you drive up on West Houston Center Boulevard towards Westpark Drive, you’ll notice heavy machinery and road closures.

Alternate routes in the area to consider are Bellaire, for example, and then turn on Kirkwood or Wilcrest to get to Richmond or Westheimer.

The entire project should wrap up by May 2022.