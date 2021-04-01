Ask 2: Can I still become infected with COVID-19 after I’m vaccinated?

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can I still become infected with COVID-19 after I’m vaccinated?

Answer: Yes.

According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against COVID-19, and a person could still become infected before or just after vaccination because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.

Additionally, the efficacy rates of coronavirus vaccines authorized by the FDA range from about 66-95%, therefore, there is still a risk of becoming infected when you’re vaccinated.

The CDC reports that receiving any of the three vaccines will help keep a person from getting seriously ill, even if they do become infected with COVID-19.

As experts are still learning about how well the vaccines prevent the virus from being spread and how long they are effective, the CDC encourages those who are vaccinated to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and washing their hands often.

