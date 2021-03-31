Houston Health Department opening 3,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination slots

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is opening 3,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for April 1-3, 2021.

The appointments are for the first doses of Moderna vaccine at Reed Road Parking Lot (2098 Reed Rd.), the department’s new drive-thru site with Curative.

People age 18 and older can visit curative.com/search starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to register for appointments on Thursday and Friday. Appointments for Saturday will open for registration at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Users can search “Houston - Reed Rd. - Dose 1 Moderna” to find the site and make an appointment on the Curative website.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers/QR codes will be verified on-site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.

Learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability, and current appointments may be adjusted based on the department’s allotment.