LIVE: Crime Stoppers holds news conference addressing felony bond reform

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers will hold a news conference Wednesday where officials are expected to address felony bond reform.

During the news conference, Crime Stoppers leaders are also planning to “provide a response to the Harris County Justice Administration report, ‘Felony Bail Practice: The Landscape in Harris County,’ and to the testimony they provided at the Senate Criminal Jurisprudence Hearing.”

According to Crime Stoppers, in 2020, 10,500 people who were out on bond committed 18,796 crimes, which is a significant increase from 2015, where 3,200 people who were out on bond committed 6,438 crimes.

There will also be a memorial for the over 100 people killed by defendants who were released on bond, including felony and personal bonds, according to Crime Stoppers.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.