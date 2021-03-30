HCSO deputy, driver injured in crash on I-10 near Barbara Mae Street, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a driver were injured in a crash Monday night on I-10 Freeway near Barbara Mae Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. when investigators responded to the scene.

Officials said the deputy and driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Several main lanes on the westbound are temporarily closed as the crash is investigated. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.