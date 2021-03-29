Family offers reward after American Bully stolen from front yard

HOUSTON – A family is hoping police and a reward will help return one of their dogs that was stolen from their yard in broad daylight.

“You have literally torn our house apart. We just want her back. I don’t understand what you want to do with her,” Alma said.

Alma said she never expected something like this to happen to her family. She has other dogs, and they are all on a routine.

She does not understand why someone would steal their American Bully. A pet they consider family.

“I’m just upset, worried, and sad. I just need her to come home,” she said.

Alma says she cannot stop thinking about her dog named, Little Girl.

“She’s a character and she’s so loving and funny,” she said.

Little Girl is an 8 months old American Bully and weighs about 60 pounds. Her breed is worth between $5,000 and $7,000.

Alma said Little Girl loves the outdoors.

“She goes outside at least three or four times a day maybe even longer depending on how the weather is,” she said.

On Saturday, just before noon, Little Girl was stolen. Surveillance video shows a blue car pulling on the side of Alma’s home in east Houston. Little Girl runs over to the car and a woman reaches out for the dog. A few moments later, the woman gets out of the car. She follows Little Girl, scoops her up, and takes off in the car.

“It makes me mad, and it makes me feel so selfless so I don’t even know how to explain it,” she said.

Alma says she and her daughter left 10 minutes before Little Girl was taken to get a collar. Her three sons were inside the house when it happened but did not hear anything.

“It something that we didn’t expect because it’s a routine for us we put them outside so they can use the restroom and play around and come bring them inside, so it was unexpected,” she said.

With Little Girl gone, Alma says it has affected her other dogs and her children. She filed a report with the Houston police, and she is hoping for the best.

“I just need her to come gone whoever has her I just need them to bring her back that’s it just plain and simple,” she said.

Alma said this affected her so badly that she had to go to the emergency room. Little Girl was not microchipped.

The family put flyers of the dog on social media and registered her as missing, but they have not had any luck so far. The family is offering a large reward for any information on where Little Girl may be.

If you know anything send Alma an email: arjona.alma@yahoo.com.