Amber Alert issued for girl officials say was abducted by registered sex offender in area east of Dallas

HOUSTON – Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a girl they say was abducted by a registered sex offender in the area east of Dallas in Point, Texas.

Lexus Gray, 14, has blond hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, according to the official Amber Alert. She has a nose piercing.

The Amber Alert release said the suspect in the abduction is Justin Gray, 40. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, he is a registered sex offender.

A social media posting said Justin Shaun Gray assaulted Lexus’ mother and chased her with a knife. Officials said in the post that he left the area on foot and is believed to be with Lexus in the Mesquite or Dallas area.

He was convicted in May 2009 of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Lexus was last seen in the 100 block Katherine St. Point, Texas, at 6:40 PM on Mar 24, 2021.

If you have any information or see either of them, call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 473-3181 or 911.