Houston Health Department opens 5,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Houston Health Department opened 5,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The doses will be administered April 1-3 at Delmar Stadium.

Those who are 18 or older can secure an appointment here. The appointment portal will close when the slots are full.

Appointment registration is available by phone for residents 60 and older through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. Those with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else who needs registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

For additional information, visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

