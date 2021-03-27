VIDEO: Man charged after being caught on camera stealing catalytic converters in Tomball

Byron Phillips, 49, was charged with theft after stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot at 18200 Tomball Parkway on Feb. 9.

HOUSTON – A man is wanted by police after he was seen stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in Tomball, according to the Houston Police Department.

Byron Phillips, 49, was charged with theft after stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot at 18200 Tomball Parkway on Feb. 9.

Police said Phillips is currently out on bond for possession of a criminal instrument.

A victim recorded a cellphone video of the theft, which led to the identification of Phillips.

The victim managed to record cellphone video of the theft.



Anyone with info on Phillips' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Metal Theft Unit at 713-308-0900 or @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews 2/2 pic.twitter.com/cw8PunngN4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2021

Anyone with information on Phillips’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Metal Theft Unit at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.