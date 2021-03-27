VIDEO: Man charged after being caught on camera stealing catalytic converters in Tomball

HOUSTON – A man is wanted by police after he was seen stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in Tomball, according to the Houston Police Department.
Byron Phillips, 49, was charged with theft after stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot at 18200 Tomball Parkway on Feb. 9.
Police said Phillips is currently out on bond for possession of a criminal instrument.
A victim recorded a cellphone video of the theft, which led to the identification of Phillips.
Anyone with information on Phillips’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Metal Theft Unit at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.