2 men arrested in Seabrook in connection with US Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SEABROOK – Two men were arrested in Seabrook Friday morning in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6.

The FBI said Christian Cortez and Benjamin Larocca were arrested for “unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.” It’s not clear what kind of charges the men will face.

“The federal complaint is currently sealed and no further information about the arrests today can be provided,” the news release read.

A total of six Houston-area residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.

FBI agents across the country continue to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A list of the wanted individuals can be found here.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the wanted individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.