Robbery suspect shot by security guard at game room in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

shooting
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a security guard at a game room in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at a game room located at 12724 Woodforest Boulevard on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the third suspect was shot by a security guard, deputies said.

The third suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

