Robbery suspect shot by security guard at game room in NE Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a security guard at a game room in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at a game room located at 12724 Woodforest Boulevard on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
Two suspects were taken into custody and the third suspect was shot by a security guard, deputies said.
The third suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a robbery at a “game room” located at 12724 WoodForest Blvd. Two possible suspects were taken into custody. A security guard at the game room allegedly shot a 3rd suspect; that suspect has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/X1Uipd4RzZ— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 25, 2021