KPRC 2 to mark World Autism Day; join us for a Zoom discussion

HOUSTON – Next Friday is World Autism Awareness Day and KPRC 2 will be doing a series of stories to educate viewers and raise awareness about autism.

As part of the KPRC 2 efforts, KPRC 2′s Britta Merwin will be holding a Zoom discussion with people who either live with someone with autism or have been diagnosed themselves.

If you’d like to be part of that discussion, we ask that you send an email to autism@click2houston.com.

Tell us your personal story and what you’d like to share to help increase others’ understanding of autism. We’ll be putting together a small group.

You must be available for the Zoom discussion on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. to participate.