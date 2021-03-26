Houston man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-wife for 4 days, prosecutors say

HOUSTON – A Houston man is accused of kidnapping his ex-wife and sexually assaulting her over a four-day time span, according to prosecutors.

Gilberto Herrera, 50, was arrested Friday morning at the home of his alleged victim, where family members believe he was there to take her once again.

“Not only does it involve the kidnapping, but sexual assault. And it happened over an extended period of time,” Hope Smith, an assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, the victim said Herrera showed up at her home drunk on Friday, March 19, and kidnapped her while being armed with a knife.

The victim told investigators that Herrera then forced her to drive to a nearby neighborhood and pulled into a home’s driveway and said “I will kill you if you yell for help,” and took her cellphone.

“He gagged her in her mouth, tied up her hands and feet. He forced her to remove her clothing and sexually assaulted her,” Smith said.

According to court documents, Herrera told the victim that he was going to “kill her tonight,” and pulled out a small knife and made the victim take off her pants and underwear.

On the following day, according to court documents, the victim remained in the vehicle tied up with Herrera only leaving to get beer and talk with three men at the home where the car was parked.

”It was difficult for her to obviously yell for help, but they did see her and they would pass by and not help her. So, there are potential other witnesses,” explained Smith.

On Sunday, the victim said Herrera attempted to cut her wrist several times and even hit her in the face.

According to the victim, on Monday morning, Herrera sexually assaulted her again before driving her back home and said, “If you tell anyone, I will come back and kill you. I have a bullet for you.”

Prosecutors said Herrera was arrested Friday morning near the victim’s home.

”The seriousness of the allegation. The violence of the offense. All that should be taken into consideration with setting a bond,” said Smith.

Prosecutors say they will be asking for a high bond, in this case, saying they consider Herrera a danger, not only to the victim, but also the public.

Herrera is expected to be back in court next week.