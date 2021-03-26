Good Samaritan killed while trying to help driver who crashed into tree in Katy, police say

KATY, Texas – Broken and twisted metal are the aftermath of a deadly accident in Katy Friday. The driver of the truck is Cruz Garcia.

Garcia said around 6 a.m., he was driving his truck on the Katy Freeway near Fry Road, and two trucks were racing.

He said one truck cut him off and clipped his passenger side, causing his truck to lose control and crash into trees.

Garcia said a husband and wife saw the crash, pulled into a parking lot and started running across the street to help, but the husband was struck and killed on his way over to help.

The driver that killed the good Samaritan stayed at the scene and is speaking with police. However, the driver that clipped Garcia did not stop. Garcia described their vehicle as a black single cab truck.