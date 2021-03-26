photo
Crawfish or crab legs? Enjoy all-you-can-eat seafood with family and friends at Annual ‘Cajun AF’ Festival

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Got a taste for all-you-can-eat crawfish or crab legs? The Bayou City is welcoming the taste of Louisiana once again with the Annual Cajun AF Festival on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Known for being one of the biggest seafood boils brought to Houston, the family-friendly event will be held at Live Oak Houston, located at 2533 Southmore Blvd.

Over the past few years, nearly 2,000 seafood lovers have attended the festival for a feast of crawfish, crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn, featuring entertainment from the city’s top DJs.

Some passes are available free of charge, while other ticket options include all-you-can-eat crawfish or all-you-can-eat crab and shrimp, or both.

For more information, go to www.CajunAF.com, where you can also purchase tickets.

