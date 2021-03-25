Woman dies after being shot several times at north Harris County home

Emergency vehicles and crime scene tape are seen at a home where a homicide was reported near Spring, Texas, on March 25, 2021.

SPRING, Texas – A woman died Thursday after being shot several times at a home in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Fox Mill Lane near Rothwood Road.

Sgt. Jason Brown, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the home and found the woman inside, suffering from several gunshot wounds. The woman was flown to a hospital where she died, Brown said.

According to Brown, the woman was staying at the home with a man and his wife.

Brown said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, but believe the man was the person who shot the woman.

Both the man and his wife have been taken into custody for questioning, Brown said.

Brown said detectives do not believe self-defense was involved in the shooting.