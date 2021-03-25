photo
I-10 closed in Schulenburg after chase that began in Houston ends in standoff

HOUSTON – Both directions of Interstate 10 have been closed Thursday morning in Schulenburg after a chase that started in Houston ended in a standoff.

Authorities said the chase started after a person in the vehicle fired shots about 3 a.m. at a deputy from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

The chase passed through Houston, Sealy and eventually ended in Schulenburg, where a person in the vehicle is refusing to get out.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after the driver of the vehicle was found asleep behind the wheel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

