Pasadena home invasions leave 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

Police said two Pasadena homes were broken into this week, one at 1047 Willow Oaks Circle and another on the 1600 block of Harris Street. He was arrested shortly after investigating the last robbery.

Viera has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, per the release. As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Viera was considered a person of interest in the first home invasion and has not been charged with the murder.

According to officials, a housekeeper for Patrice Ward called police after finding the woman unresponsive in her residence on Tuesday. Police said Ward suffered severe blunt force to her head. Police discovered that the home had been ransacked and a number of items were missing, including two handguns.

On Thursday, before 3 a.m., police responded to a home invasion at 1600 block of Harris Street. Police said an unknown male forced entry into the home by kicking in the front door and assaulting a woman and her husband with a tire iron.

The man fought off the suspect, who then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Once police arrived on the scene, they searched the area and located a handgun that the suspect left behind, according to the release. That gun was later determined to be one of the two handguns taken earlier at the home on Willow Oaks Circle.

The initial investigation led officers to search townhomes located on the 1000 block of Willow Oaks Circle, per the release. The police said they located the victim’s car behind a residence and then followed a blood trail that led to a home at 1051 Willow Oaks Circle.

Police said they made contact with Viera and took him into custody without further incident.