Mother arrested in 8-year-old son’s death appears in court

HOUSTON – Authorities learned new details about the woman charged in connection to her 8-year-old son’s death.

Kayla Holzendorf, 24, appeared in court. The woman and her common-law husband, 28-year-old Dominique Lewis, claimed the boy drowned in a Houston motel bathtub late Sunday night, but detectives didn’t believe that.

According to court documents, the boy experienced chronic physical abuse and torture, including deep ligature marks on both ankles and large patches of skin missing from his chest, upper arm, thighs.

Authorities said Holzendorf is charged with tampering with evidence and injury to a child. Her attorney argued she wasn’t a flight risk and her assessed risk was below average. He made a plea for a low bond. According to court documents, Holzendorf has no prior convictions of any kind.

Her bond was set at a total of $150,000-- $50,000 for injury to a child and $100,000 for tampering with evidence.

Lewis is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge at 7 a.m.