Investigation underway: Foul play suspected in 8-year-old boy’s death at motel, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy’s death was called in as a drowning Tuesday. Police said the boy’s death could possibly be a domestic violence-related incident.

Officers said units responded to reports of a child that had drowned in a bathtub at a Quality Inn & Suites West Chase located at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway South around 11 p.m.

Investigators said firefighters were already at the scene with CPR in progress on the child. The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus by ambulance and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the biological mother and her boyfriend were in the room on the second floor at the time of the drowning. Both were detained and are being questioned by Houston Police Department homicide units, police said.

Authorities said they believe this is a domestic violence-related case and they suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.