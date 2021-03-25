Deputies led to burn pile containing human remains in search for juvenile, Liberty County officials say

Cade Cates (L), 23, and Randy Norlan Salinas (R), 26, are charged with murder in connection with the death of a missing juvenile.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Liberty County have arrested and charged two men in connection with the death of an unidentified juvenile who had been reported missing about a week prior.

Randy Norlan Salinas, 26, of Channelview, and Cade Cates, 23, of north Liberty County, are accused of being involved in the juvenile’s death, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call from one of the victim’s family members saying they believed the victim had been killed and was now buried in Liberty County near Cates’ home, who is believed to be the victim’s half-brother.

After acquiring a search warrant, officials with the LCSO and the Texas Rangers said they began searching the property on Tuesday, where they found a burn pile that had human remains. Authorities said they found a “partially burned and decomposed body of a male buried among the burn pile debris.”

Cates had initially been arrested on a robbery warrant, but after the discovery, authorities said there was enough evidence to charge both him and Salinas with murder.

Deputies said they are still working to identify the remains and are awaiting DNA and autopsy results.