‘You little Asian girl.’ Beauty store owner attacked by customer in north Harris County

A beauty supply store owner in North Harris County is speaking out after she was attacked inside of her store. The altercation was caught on surveillance video.

Business owner Jung Kim said she was punched in the face by a female customer who hurled racial insults at her as she pummeled her.

“You little Asian girl. That’s what she remembered,” said Sung Jun Lee, the woman’s son.

The attack left Kim bloodied and bruised with a broken nose. Kim said the break is so bad that she needs surgery.

The trouble started after Jung Kim said she asked Keaundra Young, Daquiesha Williams and three other women to leave her store after they knocked over several wig displays.

“They started saying something like some racial words like Asian people shouldn’t be in the black market. We’re stealing their money,” Lee said.

The video shows the women returning to the store, knocking over the displays again. Young eventually charges at Kim, punching her at least eight times.

Lee was hurt too. He said the women scratched his face as he tried to fight them off his mother.

The situation escalated from there. Lee said the pair nearly ran him and his father over with their vehicle in the parking lot.

“We never thought this would happen to us. All of my customers are nice to us. We are nice to them. We have a good environment here and a good experience here,” Lee said.

Customers who consider themselves regulars are shocked.

“I think that’s terrible. I don’t see any reason for anyone to do that to her. She helps whoever. She helps when you come to the store with whatever you need,” said Valerie Randle.