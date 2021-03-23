Suspect accused of killing 6-year-old girl over clogged toilet has prior history of child endangerment, docs show

PASADENA, Texas – The man accused of killing a 6-year-old Pasadena girl faced a judge Monday.

Investigators said 35-year-old Raymeon Means shot and killed Laurionne Walker after she clogged a toilet on Friday at an apartment in Pasadena. He was charged with capital murder.

READ: Man charged with capital murder for deadly shooting of 6-year-old child in Pasadena, police say

Right as the hearing was set to begin, Means interrupted the judge not once, but twice. He was eventually led out of the courtroom after his court-appointed attorney asked to speak with him in private.

KPRC 2 has learned this is not Means’ first run-in with the law.

The 35-year-old has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002, including two separate cases where he was charged with endangering a child and reckless injury to a child. Court records show he pleaded guilty in both cases.

Ad

In 2008, court papers show he left a child under 15 years old alone without supervision though it’s unclear how old the child was at the time. Two years before that, in 2006, court papers show he pushed over a stroller with a child inside, which caused her to fall out.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Laurionne Walker. The funds are needed for funeral expenses as well as for counseling for the mother and the two older daughters.

If you’d like to donate, please click on the link below:

https://gofund.me/00429220