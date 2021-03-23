Parents outraged after sexual misconduct allegations surface at gymnastics club in The Woodlands

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, parents expressed outrage due to allegations of sexual misconduct between a male coach and a male student in The Woodlands. They’re especially upset because the disturbing accusations are coming from a place that was supposed to be a safe space for children.

Now those parents say they’re taking their kids out of Maximum Athletics, and some are removing their kids from the sport altogether.

“I don’t feel safe at all for my child. I don’t feel safe for any child that goes to that gym,” said a parent who didn’t want to be identified.

News of inappropriate behavior surfaced last Friday, and parents are demanding answers and action.

“I leave my child there for hours every other day. I trust them like I trust a teacher with my child at school,” the parent said.

The facility’s owner Derrick Atherton wouldn’t return calls to KPRC 2 but in a statement released to parents, he confirmed misconduct without going into detail.

The statement in part reads:

“An incident has occurred at our woodlands location with a member of our staff that completely violates gym policies and procedures”

The statement continued: “These kinds of situations will not be tolerated nor excused. They are truly a betrayal of the entire gym family. Moving forward, we will continue to be as proactive as possible to ensure the safety and well-being of your children.”

The parent that spoke with KPRC 2 said they plan to remove their child from Maximum Athletics immediately.

“I think every parent should,” the parent said.

KPRC 2 is not naming the coach in this case because at this time he has not been formally charged.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“We have no information to release at this time. When we do we will put out a release with the information we are able to release.”

Officials would not confirm whether there is an active investigation.

In 2015, a Maximum Athletics staff member was accused of having sex with an underaged staff member.