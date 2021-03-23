Monopoly wants your vote: Here’s how you can help pick 16 new Community Chest Cards

HOUSTON – A legendary board game is reexamining what community means.

Hasbro recently announced Monopoly is updating the Community Chest Cards. And, you can help decide.

Monopoly will replace cards, such as winning a beauty contest or paying for life insurance, for things like shopping local and helping a neighbor. Fans can vote on which cards should be featured in the new edition here.

The new potential Community Chest Cards include:

You volunteer at a local literacy center and learn some fun phrases in a new language.

Just when you think that you can’t go another step, you finish that foot race -- and raise money for your local hospital.

You organize a block party so people on your street can get to know each other.

You help your neighbors clean up their yards after a big storm.

You organize a family reunion.

This rebranding marks the first time in Monopoly’s 85-year history that all 16 of its Community Chest Cards were changed. In a release, the company said “long overdue” refresh comes after the “tumultuous year of 2020,″ where the term community has taken a whole new meaning.

You can help determine the new cards by voting at MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

The updated Monopoly game with new, fan-voted Community Chest Cards will be available this fall.