Houston man accused of tampering with evidence after husband’s stabbing

HOUSTON – A 26-year-old Houston man is accused of tampering with evidence after a man’s stabbing last Wednesday in Houston.

Houston police arrested Noah Ellis after his husband was stabbed in the back in the 3900 block of Wipprecht Street about 7:45 p.m. on March 17.

Police said officers responded and found David Luque, 32, with a stab wound to the back. His husband, Ellis, was by his side when officers arrived. Luque was transported to the hospital to treat his injury. He is in stable condition.

Police, citing a witness, said in a news release that Ellis left the scene with evidence and returned a short time later without the evidence. Police said Luque told investigators he was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Ellis was arrested for an outstanding warrant and subsequently charged with tampering with evidence in this case.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.