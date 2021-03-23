72-year-old business owner shot after mistaking deputy for burglary suspect in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 72-year-old business owner was shot Tuesday after mistaking a deputy for a burglary suspect in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 13600 block of Ralph Culver Road about midnight when the deputy was responding to a call about a possible break-in at the business.

Deputies said the 72-year-old man arrived at the scene after calling 911 and didn’t know deputies had already arrived. The owner mistook the deputy for the burglar and fired at the deputy, authorities said. Authorities said the deputy returned fired, hitting the man in the shoulder.

Investigators said the business owner was wearing the same type of clothing as the burglar seen on camera.

At this time, the burglar hasn’t been located.

This business has been broken into several times in the past, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.