2 teens shot while in church parking lot in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena police said they are investigating after a shooting in a church parking lot left a male teen and female teen injured Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Scott around 1:35 a.m. when someone in a black four-door Infinity fired at the teens. The female teen was shot in the chest once and the male teen was shot in the abdomen at least twice, police said.

According to investigators, both teens were transported to the hospital, where they underwent surgery. Police said their conditions are currently unknown.

Police said they don’t have a motive for the shooting.

