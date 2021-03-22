Video shows owner violently striking dog more than 20 times

KATY, Texas – The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 are investigating a violent attack on a dog by his owner after it was all caught on video.

VIDEO WARNING: The following video contains materials that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences.

The video, which was released Monday morning, shows the owner repeatedly striking the dog more than 20 times.

“We rely on our community’s eyes and ears, so it’s critical that animal abuse be reported immediately, especially when it involves violence towards animals,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA. “You could save a life just by sharing information online or by picking up the phone.”

Authorities said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the 2900 block of Rising Sun near Katy.

Charges for the owner have not yet been filed. Constables say the incident is still under investigation.

The dog has been seized from the home and is now being evaluated by a veterinarian.